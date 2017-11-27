    Images from the Bali volcano eruption

    Natural Disasters

    Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Amed, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 26, 2017.
    Jose Colreavy | Reuters

    On Monday, Indonesia ordered 100,000 residents living near a volcano spewing columns of ash to evacuate immediately.

    "The potential for a larger eruption is imminent," the Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said.

    Sutopo, a spokesman for the agency, said there had been no casualties so far and 40,000 people had left the area, but tens of thousands still needed to move.

    Mount Agung last erupted in 1963, killing more than 1,000 people.

    —Reuters and CNBC's Uptin Saiidi contributed to this report.

    • Difficult to breathe

      A man covers his face with a mask to shield his lungs from ash.

      A villager walks as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the background in Kubu, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 27, 2017.
      Johannes P. Christo | Reuters

    • Foggy heavens

      Mount Agung volcano erupts at Lempuyang Temple in Karangasem.

      A tourist watches as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Lempuyang Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 27, 2017.
      Johannes P. Christo | Reuters

    • Warnings force residents to evacuate 

      A farmer tends to his animals.

      A farmer ploughs his field as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 26, 2017.
      Antara Foto | Nyoman Budhiana | Reuters

    • Skies of smoke

      Mount Agung catapults explosions of ash to the sky.

    • Residents battle Mount Agung's wrath

      A man places a mask over a child.

      An officer with the disaster management agency BPBD places a mask on child at a shelter for residents sheltering from Mount Agung volcano following its eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 26, 2017.
      Antara Foto | Nyoman Budhiana | Reuters

    • Smoke looms in the distance

      Residents at the Market in Karangasem.

      Balinese sell produce at a streetside market as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Culik village market in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 27, 2017.
      Johannes P. Christo | Reuters

    • Observers

      Two boys observe the volcano at the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

      Boys watch the volcano at Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources
      Uptin Saiidi | CNBC

    • Citizens gather at evacuation centers

      Women gather together at an evacuation center.

      Nyoman Suriati, center, 40, sits at the evacuation center. She says she spent all of September there and had just returned back after authorities warned her of the volcano.
      Uptin Saiidi | CNBC

    • Bali airport closed for 24 hours

    • Airline passengers scramble as news hits that the airport will be closed for 24 hours from Monday morning, disrupting 445 flights and some 59,000 passengers.

      Bali, famous for its surf, beaches and temples, attracted nearly 5 million visitors last year, and its airport serves as a transport hub for the chain of islands in Indonesia's eastern archipelago.

      Passengers ask staff about their flights after Ngurah Rai airport closed their operation due to eruption of Mount Agung in Bali resort island, November 27, 2017.
      Antara Foto | Fikri Yusuf | Reuters

    • Foggy trails follow villagers

      Villagers walk in front of the eruption.

      Balinese Hindus walk after praying as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on November 26, 2017.
      Johannes P. Christo | Reuters

