Here's how you can see spectacular views of the world's most active volcano up close

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano is one of the youngest and most active in the world.

You can now experience the eruption up-close via helicopter when thanks to a package offered by the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

The pop-up volcano adventure, available through the end of 2018, also includes an overnight stay in a secluded cottage located within a 1,000-year-old rainforest.

The 27-hour experience will cost you a cool $39,500. Here's what's included:

You'll lift off from the Resort's golf course in a private helicopter and fly over the northern Kohala Mountains.