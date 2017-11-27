VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how you can see spectacular views of the world's most active volcano up close

Sleep in a 1,000-year-old rainforest and tour the world's most active volcano in Hawaii
Sleep in a 1,000-year-old rainforest and tour the world's most active volcano in Hawaii   

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano is one of the youngest and most active in the world.

You can now experience the eruption up-close via helicopter when thanks to a package offered by the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

The pop-up volcano adventure, available through the end of 2018, also includes an overnight stay in a secluded cottage located within a 1,000-year-old rainforest.

The 27-hour experience will cost you a cool $39,500. Here's what's included:

You'll lift off from the Resort's golf course in a private helicopter and fly over the northern Kohala Mountains.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

From above, you'll see stunning views of black-sand beaches, waterfalls, working ranches and hidden valleys.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

You'll land beside one of the cascades, where a catered picnic lunch awaits you. After fueling up, you'll head out for a guided hike to Kamokuna, where more than 1 million gallons of lava flow into the ocean every hour.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

A volcanologist will then join your group for another aerial tour, this one of Kilauea Volcano, which has been erupting continuously since 1983. You'll see lava actively flowing from 1,000 to 5,000 feet above ground level.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

After landing near the volcano, a luxury SUV will whisk you away to your home for the night: the Four Seasons Rainforest Cottage Hideaway, an 1,800-square-foot abode equipped with a fireplace, outdoor sauna house and whirlpool.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

The two-level rainforest cottage also has a flat-screen and Wi-Fi.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

You'll be treated to handcrafted cocktails and a customized meal prepared by a Four Seasons chef. The evening also includes a traditional Hawaiian music and dance performance, a s'mores dessert and a visit to to the Kilauea Caldera overlook, where you can see the glowing orange lava at night.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

The personalized meals continue in the morning with a chef-prepared breakfast. Then it's another helicopter ride: Your final aerial journey will take you above the Kau Coast, where you'll see the southernmost point of the United States and the volcano rift zone.

And if your trip is between December and May, you may even catch a glimpse of humpback whales.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

There's one final pitstop before heading back to the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai: A secluded beach, where you can snorkel, lay out and enjoy mimosas.

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

