Meet the Irish descendants heading back to their roots

If you've ever been in the U.S. on St. Patrick's Day, you know just how much Americans of Irish descent love their heritage.

Even if many have never been to the Emerald Isle, they'll enthusiastically tell you about their Irish ancestors who crossed the Atlantic in the wave of emigration that followed Ireland's great potato famine of 1845.

But do any ever return to the country of their forefathers to live?

The answer is yes. And although not in huge numbers, new economic opportunities, cultural curiosity and family ties have meant these Irish-Americans are getting to discover their ancestral home is not so different from the one where they grew up.

"Coming from the Midwest, there's so much in Chicago that is Irish that I never realized was Irish," said Brian Norton, who grew up in Chicago and in 2014 co-founded Future Finance, a Dublin-based fintech startup. "The friendliness, the beer, the pubs on every corner — it all makes sense now!"

One of Norton's ancestors emigrated to the U.S. in 1849 from County Roscommon, an epicenter of the Great Famine, making his way to New York like so many others who came in via Ellis Island.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 55.3 million Americans — that's 19.5 percent of the population — report having Irish ancestry. Compare that to Ireland's actual population of 4.6 million.

Now, with the growing number of U.S. multinationals establishing a presence on the island to access its well-educated workforce, low taxes and EU market access, some Americans are moving to the country to join its bustling tech scene.

Expat entrepreneurs

"I wanted to serve the European market, and Dublin turned out to be the best place to do that," said Norton, whose startup provides private lending to university students in the U.K. where public tuition support is often insufficient.

"There's really a strong sense that workings of the corporate world are here for you. Even when you have nothing, senior partners are happy to help," he said, noting that this might be harder to find in a city like London. In 2017, Future Finance ranked 37th on KPMG's global Fintech 100 list.

"The more recent generation of the workforce, many of them have already worked for big U.S. and international multinationals in Ireland. So when they come to us, they're already well-trained," Norton added. More than 700 American companies are running operations in Ireland.

Caroline Conway grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, before moving to Dublin in the past year to found the Europe office of analytics and technology firm Control Enter, which also operates in India and the U.S.

"As a second generation Irish-American, I'd wanted to try living in Ireland for a long time," she told CNBC in an email. "What spurred me to move was the mix of multinationals, high-tech orientation, access to international markets, and a strong homegrown entrepreneurial ecosystem that's developed in recent years.

"The environment here is exciting — a lot of new companies doing innovative work alongside continuous buzz about the larger companies opening strategic offices here. I believe Ireland is in the process of making its mark as a global center for innovation and entrepreneurship, and I'm excited to be part of it."

Diaspora capital

Ireland's Central Statistics Office (CSO) recorded that 4,700 Americans moved to Ireland in 2016, up from 3,300 in 2011, though it's unclear how many have Irish heritage. The same year, the Irish consulate in New York reported issuing a record 7,205 Irish passports, closely followed by the consulates in Sydney, San Francisco and Canberra, in terms of demand.