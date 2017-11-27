Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.
STOCKS/ECONOMY
-Stock futures are a bit down. We get new home sales data at 10 a.m. ET.
-Bitcoin has cracked the $9,600 level just hours after breaking the $9,000 level.
HOLIDAY RETAIL
-One report says sales at brick and mortar stores on Black Friday were down 4 percent from last year. Another report says online sales were up 18 percent. But watch for a flurry of possibly conflicting reports on both ends of Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail in the coming days.