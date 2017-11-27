    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    A United Parcel Service driver moves a package out for delivery in New York.
    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are a bit down. We get new home sales data at 10 a.m. ET.

    -Bitcoin has cracked the $9,600 level just hours after breaking the $9,000 level.

    HOLIDAY RETAIL

    -One report says sales at brick and mortar stores on Black Friday were down 4 percent from last year. Another report says online sales were up 18 percent. But watch for a flurry of possibly conflicting reports on both ends of Black Friday and Cyber Monday retail in the coming days.

