US futures post mild gains ahead of open, as investors look to fresh data

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Monday, as investors looked to the latest batch of economic data and earnings.

On the data front, new home sales figures are expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Fed's Texas manufacturing outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Looking to earnings, Tech Data, Tuniu and Thor Industries are set to publish their latest financial figures.

On the central bank front, two speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to take place Monday. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be delivering remarks at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota.

New York Fed President William Dudley is expected to be at a moderated conversation called "U.S. Economy: 10 Years After the Crisis," organized by the University of California, Berkeley, in New York. Investors will be watching each discussion closely for any comments about the state of the U.S. economy.

On Friday, equities in the U.S. rose by the close, as investors placed bets on a strong holiday shopping season.

Consequently, investors are likely to be paying close attention to how certain retailers perform today as the Cyber Monday shopping spree commences.