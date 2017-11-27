    ×

    US Markets

    US futures post mild gains ahead of open, as investors look to fresh data

    • Tech Data, Tuniu and Thor Industries are set to publish their latest financial figures
    • Two speeches by U.S. central bank members are set to occur Monday
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images | Getty Images News

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open Monday, as investors looked to the latest batch of economic data and earnings.

    On the data front, new home sales figures are expected to be released at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Fed's Texas manufacturing outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    Looking to earnings, Tech Data, Tuniu and Thor Industries are set to publish their latest financial figures.

    On the central bank front, two speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to take place Monday. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be delivering remarks at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota.

    New York Fed President William Dudley is expected to be at a moderated conversation called "U.S. Economy: 10 Years After the Crisis," organized by the University of California, Berkeley, in New York. Investors will be watching each discussion closely for any comments about the state of the U.S. economy.

    On Friday, equities in the U.S. rose by the close, as investors placed bets on a strong holiday shopping season.

    Consequently, investors are likely to be paying close attention to how certain retailers perform today as the Cyber Monday shopping spree commences.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Elsewhere, tax reform will remain at the back of investors' minds, after U.S. President Donald Trump stated last week that his administration was going to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas," according to the Associated Press.

    Looking to markets in other regions, trade in Europe posted minor gains in early trade Monday, while markets in Asia finished the session mostly lower.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---