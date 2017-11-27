Retail stocks lead S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq to record highs

Jason Pride, director of investment strategy at Glenmede, pointed to the bullish sentiment among consumers for the seemingly strong start to the holiday season for retailers. "Consumer concerns about the economy are the lowest in 18 years and expected holiday spending is the highest in a decade – a potential positive for retail," Pride said.

The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq composite rose to record highs in early trade. However, gains in the major indexes were capped as investors looked ahead to a key vote on tax reform set for later this week.

The Senate is expected to vote on a bill aimed at reforming the U.S. tax code on Thursday. Investors have been eagerly awaiting tax reform since last year's election, but doubts about whether the Republican-led Congress would be able to achieve this before year-end have lingered.

If the Senate bill passed, then a joint bill with the House would have to be created. The House passed a bill on Nov. 16 to cut taxes on businesses and individuals, but it differs from the Senate bill in some key areas.

The most significant difference between the chambers' plans is the treatment of state and local tax deductions. The Senate plan would eliminate those deductions entirely. The measure could alienate some House Republicans who voted for the chamber's bill that would allow up to $10,000 in property tax deductions.

Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, said " hopes for a Santa Claus rally will dominate the thoughts of the bulls" following the Thanksgiving holiday. He added, however, that a failure to get tax reform done before year-end could make stocks susceptible to a pullback.