5 things you need for a successful second interview

Congratulations! Earning a second interview invitation is no small feat. You've surpassed ample and stiff competition to get this far. So bask in your success for a moment. You deserve that infusion of confidence, and you'll need it to propel you through the next round.

Before you can nail this meeting, it's important to know your purpose. How is this meeting different than your first? Nancy Range Anderson, author, career coach and founder of Blackbird Learning Associates, LLC explains:

"During the first interview, the interviewer asked questions to determine three areas; can you do the job, do you fit into the company culture and do you really want this job. It's pretty certain that in the second interview more senior level staff will be conducting the interviews and while they may ask similar or the same questions that were asked in the first interview, the purpose of this interview is to compare you and your skill set with the other candidates."

The second interview presents a chance to have a deeper conversation about the job with some of the key players.

Here's what you need to nail it:

A go-to ice-breaker

Enthusiasm is a core component of emotional intelligence because it fosters connection. If you're excited about this job and this institution, share that. Point out what you observed during your first interview that got your excited.

Sharing your genuine enthusiasm enables you to tap into that of your interviewer; which can lead to a two-way conversation about professional passions.

So think about what appeals to you about this environment and the people you've met so far. Do you sense that they all seem to really love their jobs? Do they seem excited about their work, or about the population they serve?