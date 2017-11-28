New Apple iPhone X ad features a singing karaoke poop emoji called an ‘animoji’

What did the world do before emojis?

Those little icons people love to send each other to express themselves online are now so popular they have their own celebratory day and 5 billion emojis are sent daily on Facebook Messenger alone, according to Emojipedia.

Now, a new trend is set to sweep the iPhone world: the "animoji," animated emojis that are only available on Apple's $999 iPhone X.

And of course, animojis are featuring in the latest iPhone X ad, released Monday night, showing the animated unicorn, monkey, panda, rabbit emoji and more, all bobbing their "heads" along to the song "All Night" by U.S. rapper Big Boi.