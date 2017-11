Data is set to be at the front of investors' minds as a batch of economic releases are scheduled to be published.

First off, advance economic indicators are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices and Federal Housing Finance Agency house price index data at 9 a.m. ET.

At 10 a.m. ET, consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed survey of manufacturing activity are due out, which will then be followed by the Dallas Fed's Texas services sector outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Two speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to go ahead on Tuesday. New York Fed President William Dudley is expected to be in New York at the third annual conference on the evolving structure of the U.S. Treasury market.

And Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to appear at the Philadelphia Fed conference on elderly financial health. Investors will be paying close attention to each speech, to see if either Fed official comments on the state of the U.S. economy.