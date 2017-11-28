Broadcom finalizing full slate of nominees for Qualcomm's board: Sources

Broadcom is finalizing candidates for a full slate of candidates to join Qualcomm's board, sources told CNBC.

The deadline to nominate is December 8. Qualcomm has 11 directors right now, and Broadcom's nominee list to replace them could come out next week, the sources said.

Broadcom is keeping its options open after Qualcomm rejected its unsolicited $103 billion takeover bid earlier this month. At the time, Broadcom said it would engage with Qualcomm's board and management. A deal between the two would unite two of the biggest makers of chips used in mobile phones.