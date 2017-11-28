Editor's note: CNBC launches Healthy Returns, a conference focusing on health-care innovation

CNBC is excited to announce that we are launching a new conference called Healthy Returns: Investing in Healthcare Innovation. This groundbreaking event will take place on March 28, 2018 in New York City. We have assembled a world-class advisory board to help guide our editorial efforts and the event will be coupled with TV and digital content before, during and after the conference.

Why Healthy Returns? Health care spending in the United States accounts for about 18% of our GDP, reaching $3.2 trillion in 2015, or $9,990 for every man, woman and child. There has certainly been no shortage of news coverage about the debate in Washington over the ACA / Obamacare, but Healthy Returns is not solely focused on policy or politics. Rather, we will be applying our distinctive CNBC lens to the business of health care, focusing on the most exciting innovations and investment opportunities.

Biotech, pharmaceutical and insurance companies, and those who invest in them, face unique challenges. From an uncertain regulatory environment to the exigencies of clinical trials, this is an industry rife with risk. But along with that risk, of course, is the possibility for big rewards, both clinically and financially. We are witnessing an extraordinary moment, as precision medicine, gene-editing, new approaches to immunotherapy, coupled with ever-increasing computing power, begin to lead to therapies that just a few years ago seemed totally out of reach.

Silicon Valley is now getting into the act too, as Google, Apple and Amazon circle. Big tech and well-funded startups are seeking to revolutionize everything from how we monitor and measure our health (wearables) to how we deliver treatment (surgical robots and 'smart' pills). What's clear is that health care is going through a period of rapid and significant medical and technological transformation.

The Healthy Returns advisory board will help guide our efforts in covering this transformation. Among those on the board: entrepreneurs such as Anne Wojcicki, the founder and CEO of 23andMe, the hot genetic testing and analysis service; philanthropists such as Sean Parker, the founder of Napster and the founding president of Facebook who is now chairman of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Gates Foundation CEO Susan Desmond-Hellmann; leading medical technologists such as Dr. Eric Topol, one of the country's leading voices on the use of genomics to drive transformative research; and top investors and executives such as Fred Hassan, special limited partner at Warburg Pincus and former CEO of Schering-Plough. For a full list of advisory board members, visit our Healthy Returns page.

We hope you enjoy our Healthy Returns stories on TV and digital, and will join us at our big event in March!