    Cramer's lightning round: Don't be greedy, buy Celgene here

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Celgene Corporation: "I think right now [is a good time to get back into Celgene]. I mean, I wish I could say, 'Under $100,' but you know what? Let's not be greedy. This one is way too low versus the fundamentals. I'm a buyer of Celgene here."

    ON Semiconductor Corp.: "ON is right in that sweet spot of the internet of things. You know I like the semis that are like that, and they're all capable of merging with each other at any given moment."

    California Resources Corp.: "No, that is way too risky. That's a spin-off of Occident[al Petroleum]. I really don't want you to be in that one at all. I think it's up a lot and you can take advantage of it and blow out of it."

    Southwestern Energy Co.: "Southwestern's just not a high-quality company anymore. They spent too much money. I don't really care for the natural gas companies. I'm going to say no to Southwest. Maybe you get a point, but that's not my style."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

