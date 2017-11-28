If you own a cheaper house, you're in the money

Of course, all real estate is local, and prices are rising more quickly in some markets than others. More telling is when you look at the price tiers in each market. The low end of most markets is where the most demand is, as millennials age into their homebuying years. It is also where the least supply is.

During the recession, builders dropped production by more than half their normal pace, and they have still not recovered fully. Lower-priced homes went into foreclosure at a rapid clip, and millions of them were bought by investors who turned some of them into rentals.

In fact, there are 5 million more single-family rental homes today than there were before the crash. The vast majority of these are entry-level homes that used to be part of the owner-occupant housing stock.

As a result of the shortage, home prices are rising much faster on the low end than on the high end, where there is more supply.

A survey by Zillow shows the difference in home price appreciation on the high end of the market versus the low end. The high end is defined as the top third of the market by price and the low end is the bottom third by price.