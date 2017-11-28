If you invested $1,000 in Amazon 10 years ago, here’s how much you’d have now

Following a projected $6.59 billion in Cyber Monday sales, Amazon's stock has risen nearly 5 percent over the past week heading into the holiday season.

That sharp increase in value could explain why its founder and chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos, is now estimated to be the richest man in the world with a net worth of over $90 billion, according to industry estimates.

If you had invested in Amazon early on, when it first debuted on the Nasdaq in 1997, you could be worth a lot of money today, too. In fact, if you bought $1,000 in stock even 10 years later, in 2007, your investment would be worth $12,398 as of October 31 of this year.

That's according to financial website How Much, which took a look at some popular stocks in 2007 to find out how much a $1,000 investment in each would be worth now. Of the companies it examined, Amazon's performance was second only to the success of Netflix.

In the graphic below, the blue dots are equivalent to a $1,000 initial investment, and the pink dots equal the investment's current total value.