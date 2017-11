The home is "like a 10-star hotel, if that even exists," broker Aaron Kirman of the John Aaroe Group tells "Secret Lives of the Super Rich," adding that it's actually a good deal for the price if you consider all you get.

However, Kirman estimates that to be able to afford real estate with that price tag, you'd need a net worth of around $500 million.

For those wondering if it's worth the cash, let's take a look inside.

The castle spans 27,000 square feet of space and includes a whopping 10 bedrooms. It's surrounded by its own moat.