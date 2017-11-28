Mark Cuban: Billionaires have these 3 skills—and anyone can learn them

Mark Cuban remembers the exact moment he became a billionaire, and how he celebrated. He did a "little naked billionaire dance," and bought himself a plane.

The "Shark Tank" investor and technology entrepreneur is the first to admit that reaching billionaire status has a lot to do with a fortunate twist of fate. "Being a billionaire requires a lot of luck, a lot of great timing," Cuban says during an interview on "The Jamie Weinstein Show" podcast.

But that's not all it takes.

Cuban has also noticed three traits in billionaires that he's seen contribute to financial success, according to the podcast. And all three are habits anyone can adopt. Here's what Cuban's noted billionaires have in common.