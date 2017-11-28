    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    Jerome Powell, governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on June 22, 2017.
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Jerome Powell, governor of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on June 22, 2017.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher after Monday's mostly flat close. We get a slew of economic data this morning, including the Case Schiller home price index and consumer confidence.

    -Cyber Monday sales hit about $6.59 billion, the largest ever online sum for a U.S. shopping day.

    -The markets will be watching closely as Fed Chair designate Jerome Powell testifies today before the Senate Banking Committee, beginning his confirmation process.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...