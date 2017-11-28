Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Monday's mostly flat close. We get a slew of economic data this morning, including the Case Schiller home price index and consumer confidence.

-Cyber Monday sales hit about $6.59 billion, the largest ever online sum for a U.S. shopping day.

-The markets will be watching closely as Fed Chair designate Jerome Powell testifies today before the Senate Banking Committee, beginning his confirmation process.