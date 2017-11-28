Top Google recruiter: The most important skill you should have to score a position at the company

Getting a job at Google is no easy feat. In fact, you'd have a better shot at getting into an Ivy League like Harvard or Yale than scoring a position at the tech giant.

The sheer number of applicants should come as no surprise considering that Google consistently takes the top spot for companies people are most excited to work for.

So how can you get your foot in the door and bring yourself one step closer to becoming a Googler? Highlight an important skill on your resume and in interviews: your problem-solving ability.

That's according to Lisa Stern Haynes, the global staffing lead and senior recruiter at Google. In a Google Partners podcast, the HR veteran reveals the four fundamental skills you must have to get hired at the tech company: General cognitive ability, leadership, "Googliness" and role-related knowledge.

Out of those four, she says in the podcast, the most important is general cognitive ability. The least important? Role-related knowledge. Yet all four attributes are necessary to snag a Google position, says the recruiting head, so let's break down what each skill entails.

Haynes says that general cognitive ability is really just problem-solving. "How do you work through a problem that you haven't encountered before?" she asks.