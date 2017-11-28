Judge says Uber 'withheld evidence' as new bombshell allegations emerge in Alphabet trial

Uber faced fresh allegations on Tuesday that it deliberately took steps to keep "unlawful schemes from seeing the light of day."

Hours of testimony on Tuesday centered around a letter from a former Uber security analyst's attorney to an Uber lawyer. The former analyst, Richard Jacobs testified that there was a directive for Uber employees to use disappearing chat apps like Wickr. In his letter, Jacobs said that Uber sent employees to Pittsburgh (where it's developing its autonomous vehicles) to "educate" them on how to prevent "Uber's unlawful schemes from seeing the light of day."

He reportedly made other bombshell allegations in the letter, including that employees at Uber were trained to "impede" ongoing investigations, multiple media outlets reported.

Uber hired several contractors that employed former CIA agents to help infiltrate its rivals' computers overseas, Jacobs said during questioning, as reported by the Associated Press.

Jacobs said he has spoken with government officials about his allegations. He also backed away from some of the allegations in the letter, much of which was redacted from public view.

Ed Russo, a current member of the Uber risk and threat analysis team, also disputed some of the allegations in the letter in testimony on Tuesday. He told the court that it was never the role of him or his team "to engage in theft of trade secrets."