Amazon leads S&P 500 and Dow to record highs after strong Cyber Monday sales

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average both hit record highs at the open, climbing 0.3 percent and 80 points, respectively. The Nasdaq composite, meanwhile, traded 0.1 percent higher, near its record high.

Wall Street also listened closely to Jerome Powell's confirmation hearing to become the next Federal Reserve chair.

In prepared remarks, Powell said he "would strive, along with my colleagues, to support the economy's continued progress toward full recovery."

Powell, who is currently Fed governor, was nominated by President Donald Trump to succeed current Chair Janet Yellen in February.

"Most eyes will be on Powell's confirmation today, which should have bipartisan support, but questions remain on how the FOMC will change and/or do things differently which could be of interest," said Mark Newton, managing member at Newton Advisors, in a note to clients.

On the data front, the U.S. National Home Price NSA Index rose 6.2 percent in September, according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller. Meanwhile, consumer confidence rose to a 17-year high in November.

In corporate news, Arby's Restaurant Group agreed to buy Buffalo Wild Wings for $157 per share, or $2.4 billion excluding debt. Buffalo Wild Wings rose 6.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Emerson Electric withdrew its $225 per share bid to buy Rockwell Automation. Emerson's stock rose 2.7 percent and was the best performer on the S&P 500.

Investors also looked ahead to a key Senate vote on tax reform set for later this week. Expectations of tax reform have been a boon for U.S. stocks. Goldman Sachs sees a 50 percent chance tax reform is accomplished this year and an 80 percent chance it gets done in 2018.