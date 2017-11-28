Watch: Mnuchin speaks at gathering of Treasury bond traders and bankers

[The stream is slated to start at 3:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will address a conference of bankers and Treasury bond traders at the New York Fed on Tuesday.

The conference is about changes in the function of the $14 trillion Treasury market, and the evolution of clearing and settlement of Treasury security transactions, but many traders and bankers will be interested to hear whether trading data will be made public.

Regulators began collecting trade statistics for Treasury security transactions a few months ago. In October, Jerome Powell, the nominee to succeed Janet Yellen as Fed chairman, said the central bank wants to gather more data on trading.

Other speakers include Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Christopher Giancarlo, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and William Dudley, the soon-to-retire president of the New York Fed.