    What LA and Columbus, Ohio, have in common for retirees

    • Personal finance website GOBankingRates conducted a study into the best neighborhoods for retirement.
    • About half of the top 10 neighborhoods are expensive, while the rest are relatively cheap.
    • Six of the highest-rated neighborhoods boast year-round sun, while four can expect snow in the winter.
    A couple watches the sunset in La Jolla, California.

    Looking for a great city to retire to may be too broad a search. Some neighborhoods are more favorable for retirees than others.

    Personal finance website GOBankingRates conducted a November study into the top U.S. neighborhoods to enjoy your golden years. The list offers a wide variety of options whether you're focused on affordability, climate, or other attributes:

    1. Century City — Los Angeles, California
    2. La Jolla — San Diego, California
    3. Norwood Park — Chicago, Illinois
    4. Hayfield Dundee — Louisville, Kentucky
    5. Clintonville — Columbus, Ohio
    6. Spuyten Duyvil — New York, New York
    7. Alamo Heights — San Antonio, Texas
    8. Montibello — Charlotte, North Carolina
    9. Regent Square — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    10. Colonialtown South — Orlando, Florida

    "Everyone's looking for something slightly different," said Jared Scharen, co-founder of relocation guidance site eRetirements.com.

    About half of the top 10 neighborhoods are expensive, while the rest are cheaper. For example, the California locations are sure to stretch your budget, but price estimates for health care and groceries in Colonialtown South, Orlando, are lower than the national average — plus, Florida doesn't have a state income tax.

    In terms of weather, six of the highest-rated neighborhoods, such as the ones in Charlotte and San Antonio, boast year-round sun. Residents of the remaining four — including Pittsburgh and Chicago — can expect snow.

    The top 10 locations were diverse regionally too with neighborhoods appearing in the West, the Northeast, the Midwest, the Southwest, and the Southeast.

    Whatever it is you're after in a retirement destination, Mark Evitt, features editor at GOBankingRates, has some advice: Be open-minded.

    "Each retiree should really think about what their priorities are and then kind of broaden the scope," he said.

    For example, don't set your mind on California weather when you can get the same sunshine much cheaper in Texas. There are hidden gems everywhere in the country that should be given a chance, he said.

