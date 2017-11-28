What LA and Columbus, Ohio, have in common for retirees

Looking for a great city to retire to may be too broad a search. Some neighborhoods are more favorable for retirees than others.

Personal finance website GOBankingRates conducted a November study into the top U.S. neighborhoods to enjoy your golden years. The list offers a wide variety of options whether you're focused on affordability, climate, or other attributes:

1. Century City — Los Angeles, California

2. La Jolla — San Diego, California

3. Norwood Park — Chicago, Illinois

4. Hayfield Dundee — Louisville, Kentucky

5. Clintonville — Columbus, Ohio

6. Spuyten Duyvil — New York, New York

7. Alamo Heights — San Antonio, Texas

8. Montibello — Charlotte, North Carolina

9. Regent Square — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

10. Colonialtown South — Orlando, Florida

"Everyone's looking for something slightly different," said Jared Scharen, co-founder of relocation guidance site eRetirements.com.

About half of the top 10 neighborhoods are expensive, while the rest are cheaper. For example, the California locations are sure to stretch your budget, but price estimates for health care and groceries in Colonialtown South, Orlando, are lower than the national average — plus, Florida doesn't have a state income tax.