Why Arianna Huffington literally tucks her phone into bed every night—and why you should too

Huffington explains that most people bring their phones into the bedroom, which in turn brings in work stress, to-do lists and the glare of the phone's light. "The idea is human beings learn through ritual and the charging station lives outside everybody's bedrooms," says Huffington.

This leads to a better night's rest, which most Americans aren't getting. In fact, although two-thirds of American workers admit they would be better employees if they got more sleep, few get the recommended eight hours.Yet numerous studies have shown that even one night of not getting proper sleep decreases your focus at work and negatively impacts your health.

By tucking your phone in, outside of your bedroom, you are able to fully recharge while your phone is also recharging.

This method is particularly beneficial for the incoming generation of children who are growing up in a digital-first world. "When you have a child, you [can] teach your child to put the phone in its bed," says Huffington.

But taking a break from your digital devices isn't just reserved for the nighttime. Huffington says that by taking time out of your day to unplug, you begin to discover more about yourself.

"We all have those deeper parts," she says. "Peace wisdom, strength. It doesn't take long to discover them."

Huffington adds that taking a break from your devices is a simple yet crucial well-being tip that people aren't giving enough attention. However, unplugging is becoming increasingly important as we become more and more addicted to our phones and to social media.

Taking a break from your smartphone, and all that comes with it, can also boost your career success.

Richard St. Branson, a success expert who has interviewed the likes of Bill Gates and Martha Stewart, tells CNBC Make It that unplugging will make you much more likely to reach your professional goals.

"Every minute you spend on social media is a minute lost on your career. One will make you money, the other won't," he says.

Putting your phone on mute also helps strengthen your relationships, another predictor of future success, and become much more self-reflective.