Your first trade for Tuesday, November 28

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Gilead (GILD).

Brian Kelly was a seller of Amazon (AMZN).

Dan Nathan was a seller of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

Guy Adami was a buyer of Nordstom (JWN).

