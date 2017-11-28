    ×

    Your first trade for Tuesday, November 28

    "Fast Money" final trades: GILD, AMZN and more   

    The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

    Tim Seymour was a buyer of Gilead (GILD).

    Brian Kelly was a seller of Amazon (AMZN).

    Dan Nathan was a seller of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT).

    Guy Adami was a buyer of Nordstom (JWN).

    Trader disclosure: On November 27th the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, APC, BABA, BAC, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CSCO, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, HAL, INTC, LOW, M, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, PYPL, RAI, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, VRX, XLE. Tim is short IWM, XRT, RACE, SPY. BK is long Bitcoin, Ethereum. Dan Nathan is short SMH. Dan is long GE. Dan is long T calls. Dan is long puts: SPY, XLP, XRT. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

