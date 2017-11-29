    ×

    Taxes

    An open letter to Congress signed by 137 economists supporting GOP tax reform bill

    • Economic growth will accelerate if the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passes, leading to more jobs, higher wages, and a better standard of living for the American people.
    • We firmly believe that a competitive corporate rate is the key to an economic engine driven by greater investment, capital stock, business formation, and productivity – all of which will yield more jobs and higher wages.
    Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news briefing after a weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon at the Capitol November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a news briefing after a weekly Senate Republican Policy Luncheon at the Capitol November 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Dear Senators and Representatives:

    "Ask five economists," as the Edgar Fiedler adage goes, "and you'll get five different answers."

    Yet, when it comes to the tax reform package aimed at fixing our broken system, the undersigned have but one shared perspective: Economic growth will accelerate if the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passes, leading to more jobs, higher wages, and a better standard of living for the American people. If, however, the bill fails, the United States risks continued economic underperformance.

    In today's globalized economy, capital is mobile in its pursuit of lower tax jurisdictions. Yet, in that worldwide race for job-creating investment, America is not economically competitive.

    Here's why: Left virtually untouched for the last 31 years, our chart-topping corporate tax rate is the highest in the industrialized world and a full fifteen percentage points above the OECD average. As a result of forfeiting our competitive edge, we forfeited 4,700 companies from 2004 to 2016 to cheaper shores abroad. As a result of sitting idly by while the rest of the world took steps to lower their corporate rates, we lowered our own workers' wages by thousands of dollars a year.

    "The enactment of a comprehensive overhaul – complete with a lower corporate tax rate – will ignite our economy with levels of growth not seen in generations."

    Our colleagues from across the ideological spectrum – regardless of whether they ultimately support or oppose the current plan – recognize the record-setting rate at which the United States taxes job-creating businesses is, either significantly or entirely, a burden borne by the workers they employ. The question isn't whether American workers are hurt by our country's corporate tax rate – it's how badly. As such, the question isn't whether workers will be helped by a corporate tax rate reduction – it's how much.

    The enactment of a comprehensive overhaul – complete with a lower corporate tax rate – will ignite our economy with levels of growth not seen in generations. A twenty percent statutory rate on a permanent basis would, per the Council of Economic Advisers, help produce a GDP boost "by between 3 and 5 percent." As the debate delves into deficit implications, it is critical to consider that $1 trillion in new revenue for the federal government can be generated by four- tenths of a percentage in GDP growth.

    Sophisticated economic models show the macroeconomic feedback generated by the TCJA will exceed that amount – more than enough to compensate for the static revenue loss.

    We firmly believe that a competitive corporate rate is the key to an economic engine driven by greater investment, capital stock, business formation, and productivity – all of which will yield more jobs and higher wages. Your vote throughout the weeks ahead will therefore put more money in the pockets of more workers.

    Supporting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will ensure that those workers – those beneficiaries – are American.

    Sincerely,

    James C. Miller III, Former OMB Director, 1985-88

    Douglas Holtz-Eakin, American Action Forum

    Alexander Katkov, Johnson & Wales University

    Ali M. Reza, San Jose State U (Emeritus)

    Ann E. Sherman, DePaul University

    Anthony B. Sanders, George Mason University

    Anthony Negbenebor, Gardner-Webb University

    Arthur Havenner, University of California, Davis

    Austin J. Jaffe, Penn State University

    Barry W. Poulson, University of Colorado

    Boyd D, Collier, Tarleton State University, Texas A&M University System (Emeritus)

    Brian Stuart Wesbury, Joint Economic Committee

    Carlisle E. Moody, College of William and Mary

    Charles W. Calomiris, Columbia University

    Christine P. Ries, Georgia Institute of Technology

    Christopher C. Barnekov, FCC (Retired)

    Christopher Lingle Universidad Francisco Marroquin

    Clifford F. Thies, Shenandoah University

    Daniel Fernandez Universidad Francisco Marroquin

    Daniel Houser, George Mason University

    David H. Resler, Chief US Economist, Nomura (Retired)

    David Ranson, HCWE & Co.

    Dennis E. Logue Steven Roth Professor, (Emeritus) Tuck School, Dartmouth Colleges

    Derek Tittle, Georgia Institute of Technology

    DeVon L. Yoho, Economist Ball State University (Retired)

    Donald J. Oswald California State University, Bakersfield (Retired)

    Donald Koch, Koch Investments

    Donald L. Alexander, Western Michigan University

    Donald Luskin, TrendMacro

    Douglas C Frechtling, George Washington University

    Douglas Kahl, The University of Akron

    Douglas O. Cook, The University of Alabama

    Kingdon Hurlock Jr., Calvert Investment Counsel

    Edward M. Scahill, University of Scranton

    Eleanor Craig, University of Delaware

    Owen Irvine Michigan State University (Emeritus)

    Farhad Rassekh, University of Hartford

    Francis Ahking, University of Connecticut

    Frank Falero, California State University (Emeritus)

    Gary R. Skoog, Legal Econometrics, Inc.

    Gary Wolfram, Hillsdale College

    Gene Simpson, NPTC, Auburn University

    George Langelett, South Dakota State University

    Gerald P. Dwyer, Clemson University

    Gil Sylvia, University of Georgia

    H Daniel Foster, HDFCO

    Hugo J. Faria, University of Miami

    Inayat Mangla, Western Michigan University

    Edward Graham, UNC Wilmington

    Jagdish Bhagwati, Columbia University

    James B Kau, University of Georgia

    James C.W. Ahiakpor California State University, East Bay

    James D. Adams, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

    James D. Miller, Smith College

    James F. Smith, EconForecaster, LLC

    James Keeler, Kenyon College

    James M. Mulcahy SUNY - Buffalo economics department

    James Moncur, University of Hawaii at Manoa

    Jeffrey Dorfman, University of Georgia

    Jerold Zimmerman, University of Rochester

    Jody Lipford, Presbyterian College

    John A. Baden, Chm., Foundation for Research on Economics and the Environment (FREE)

    John C. Moorhouse Wake Forest University (Emeritus)

    John D. Johnson, Utah State University

    John H McDermott, University of South Carolina

    John McArthur, Wofford College

    John P. Eleazarian, American Economic Association

    John Ruggiero, University of Dayton

    John Semmens, Laissez Faire Institute

    Joseph A. Giacalone, St. John's University, NY

    Joseph Haslag University of Missouri- Columbia

    Joseph S. DeSalvo University of South Florida - Tampa

    Joseph Zoric Franciscan University of Steubenville

    Kathleen B. Cooper, SMU's John Tower Center for Politico Science

    Kenneth V. Greene Binghamton University (Emeritus)

    Lawrence Benveniste Goizueta Business School, Emory University

    Lawrence R. Cima, John Carroll University

    Leon Wegge, University of California, Davis

    Lloyd Cohen, Scalia Law School

    Lucjan Orlowski, Sacred Heart University

    Lydia Ortega, San Jose State University

    Northrup Buechner, St. John's University, New York

    Maurice MacDonald, Kansas State University

    Michael A. Morrisey, Texas A&M University

    Michael Connolly, University of Miami

    Michael D Brendler Louisiana State University Shreveport.

    Michael L. Marlow, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo

    Moheb A. Ghali, Western Washington University

    Nancy Roberts, Arizona State University

    Nasser Duella, California State University, Fullerton

    Nicolas Sanchez, College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA (Emeritus,)

    Norman Lefton, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville

    Paul H Rubin, Emory University

    Pavel Yakovlev, Duquesne University

    Pedro Piffaut, Columbia University

    Peter E. Kretzmer, Bank of America

    Peter S. Yun, UVAWISE (Emeritus)

    Phillip J. Bryson Brigham Young University (Emeritus)

    Ashley Lyman, University of Idaho

    L. Promboin, University of Maryland University College (former)

    Richard J. Cebula, Jacksonville University

    Richard Kilmer, University of Florida

    Richard Timberlake, Prof. of Econ., Univ. of Ga. (Retired)

    Richard Vedder, Ohio University

    Robert B Helms, American Enterprise Institute (Retired)

    Robert F Stauffer, Roanoke College , (Emeritus)

    Robert H. Topel, University of Chicago Booth School of Business

    Robert Heller, Former Governor, Federal Reserve Board

    Robert Sauer, Royal Holloway University

    Robert Tamura, Clemson University

    Roger Meiners, University of Texas-Arlington

    Sanjai Bhagat, University of Colorado Boulder

    Scott Hein, Texas Tech University

    Seth Bied, New York State Tax Department

    Stan Liebowitz, University of Texas

    Stephen Happel, Arizona State University

    Craig Tapley, University of Florida

    Thomas H. Mayor, University of Houston

    Thomas J Kniesner, Claremont Graduate University

    Thomas M. Stoker, MIT (retired)

    Thomas Saving, Texas A&M University

    Timothy Mathews, Kennesaw State University

    Tomi Ovaska, Youngstown State University

    Tony Lima, California State University, East Bay

    Victor a Canto, La Jolla economics

    Vijay Singal, Navrang Inc

    Wallace Hendricks, University of Illinois

    Ward S. Curran Trinity College Hartford Connecticut (Emeritus)

    Wayne T. Brough, FreedomWorks Foundation

    William B. Fairley, Analysis & Inference, Inc.

    William Buchanan, Valdosta State University

    William McKillop, Resource Economics (Emeritus)

    William R. Allen UCLA Department of Economics

    William S. Peirce Case Western Reserve University

    Wim Vijverberg, CUNY Graduate Center

    Xuepeng Liu, Kennesaw State University

    Yuri N. Maltsev, A.W. Clausen Center for World Business, Carthage College

    For more insight from CNBC contributors, follow @CNBCopinion on Twitter.