Amazon says Cyber Monday topped this year's Prime Day, marking its largest shopping day ever

Amazon just had its biggest shopping day ever.

The most products were ordered in one day on Amazon.com during Cyber Monday, the company revealed Wednesday. The day's transactions surpassed those made on Amazon's recent record-breaking Prime Day, and the top-selling item was the Echo Dot.

Amazon said orders made via its app increased more than 50 percent on Cyber Monday, when compared with a year ago.

From Thanksgiving Day through Monday, Amazon said customers shopped at "record levels," ordering "hundreds of millions" of products ranging from apparel to toys to electronics. From small businesses alone, nearly 140 million items were purchased on Amazon.com.

On the heels of a successful Black Friday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos watched his net worth surpass $100 billion Friday evening.

Amazon shares were nearing $1,200 Wednesday morning, and are up more than 55 percent in 2017.

Amazon isn't the only retailer benefiting from strong holiday sales. On Tuesday, Adobe revealed online sales on Cyber Monday topped $6.5 billion, making it the largest digital shopping day in U.S. history. Sales from mobile devices reached $2 billion for the first time in a 24-hour window.