Amazon's consumer marketplace has gone from an online bookseller to an "everything store." And Amazon's head of cloud services just revealed that the company's enterprise division could achieve a similarly grandiose scale.

CNBC's Jon Fortt asked Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy if Amazon could become the largest enterprise company in the world.

"It has the chance, I think, to be a really large business," Jassy said in an interview released on Tuesday. "And I think if we were able to accomplish the right type of customer experience .... as the market moves more and more toward cloud, I think we have a chance to be the largest enterprise company in the world."

Amazon is the undisputed leader in the cloud business overall. But companies like IBM and Microsoft, that have longstanding relationships with business leaders, have leveraged their sales teams to grow their own cloud businesses.

Still, Jassy's comments echoed those of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who has consistently credited the company's market leadership in e-commerce to "relentless" focus on customers.

"I do think it's possible," Jassy said of becoming the largest enterprise brand. "It's not really the goal I have, or the team has, for itself — we really don't ever really talk about it that way. Our mission is to enable any developer or any company to be able to build all their technology applications on top of our infrastructure technology platform."