Churchill Mortgage® Adds 25 Mortgage Professionals in Five States to Support 2017 Homebuyer Demand

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As a result of strengthening homebuyer demand throughout 2017, Churchill Mortgage, a leader in the mortgage industry providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 44 states, announced the addition of 25 new employees to its branches in Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Minnesota.

In Brentwood, Tenn., Churchill adds 11 employees including LaRon Moore, who brings more than 20 years of mortgage experience to his role as a senior underwriter; Amanda Gilbert, Wilden Nord, Chris Duvall and Justin Galloway who join as home loan specialists in training; Benjamin Long as technical support specialist; and Mary Catherine Kelley who joins as closing coordinator. In addition, the Brentwood branch welcomes Lori Maggard and Whitley Wheat as customer care specialists, with Maggard bringing more than 15 years of experience in customer service; James Michael DeLaney as technology associate; and Marjorie Spencer as customer engagement help desk specialist. In Dallas, Texas, the lender adds Amber Thompson as setup administrator, Blake Buhler as home loan specialist and Ryan Lamberth as junior home loan specialist.

Anna Han, Brenda Fairchild and Greg Flournoy join Churchill’s Herndon, Va., branch as home loan assistants; Nicole Carlson as processor assistant; and Alyssa Sobecki, Natalya Hill, Susie Herring and Jack Decook as home loan specialists. 15-year mortgage industry veteran Brian Potratz joins the lender’s Minneapolis, Minn. branch as home loan specialist, along with Dan Juul as home loan partner. The lender also welcomes Ashley Hoseney as home loan assistant in its Okemos, Mich. branch.

“At Churchill Mortgage, we prioritize hiring individuals dedicated to our ethos of putting borrowers on a Smarter Mortgage Plan towards achieving debt-free homeownership,” said Mike Hardwick, president of Churchill Mortgage. “Each of our teams works tirelessly to serve the unique needs of all our homebuyers and the addition of these individuals will allow us to continue helping borrowers achieve the American Dream.”

