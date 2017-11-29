A vital real estate tax break to preserve Main Street USA may be cut by the GOP

"It has not gotten enough attention relative to its size," said Brett Theodos, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute. "[HTCs] are not red- or blue-state things."

Duff recently purchased three buildings in Bellefontaine that are slated for renovation in 2018, including an abandoned old theater where lines in the late 1930s stretched down the block. "If the historic tax credit is not put back in legislation, these projects are in jeopardy. ... Right now I'm stopping conversations with architects and engineers, and uncertainty is probably the biggest fear," Duff said.

The Midwest communities that helped deliver the presidency to Trump are peppered with these properties, and while malls are really struggling, "Main Street is coming back back strong," Duff said, helped by entrepreneurs investing in buildings that create urbanlike environments.

"We are Trumpland," Duff said of his Logan County, Ohio. "I am seeing unemployment in our community nearing a record low, and I am the most optimistic about the local economy that I've been in 10 years, but we do have issues with opioid abuse and retraining and preparing workers for the future. There is a lot in the tax code that, from a policy standpoint, when designed correctly, can fix these costly problems."

Nan Whaley, the Democratic mayor of Dayton, Ohio, put it more bluntly: "For midsize cities like Dayton, HTCs are the avenue, not one avenue" for how these urban revitalization projects are financed.

The old Dayton Arcade complex of seven buildings in the city center has been vacant since 1992 and is currently under redevelopment, but the mayor said, "If the HTC goes, it's over."

Whaley said there is no other place to find the capital for the project other than entrepreneurs who depend on the tax credit. As a result, it could cost the city $12 million to demolish the Arcade rather than redevelop it. Worse, most spaces where historic buildings are demolished will not be developed again, because the uniqueness of the space is part of the attraction for investors aiming to bring in consumers to new businesses, as well homebuyers and renters for downtown residential properties.

Dayton was No. 1 in the nation last year in the percentage of residents under 35 who bought homes (41 percent), Whaley noted. "It's not only the cost of investment. ... You lose the spin-off of the young people moving back to the urban core. We are seeing that in Dayton for the first time in 50 years."