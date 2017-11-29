Home Depot to 'extend lead' with a healthier housing market, says Credit Suisse

Home Depot will extend its lead and sustain above-average growth in 2018 thanks to a favorable housing outlook, according to Credit Suisse.

The company should also be able to deliver double digit annual returns as the company improves its omni-channel capabilities said analyst Seth Sigman.

"We believe Home Depot's premium remains justified given the above average growth in demand in this category, Home Depot's improving online position, and the relatively lower disruption risk that Home Depot is facing," wrote Sigman on Wednesday.