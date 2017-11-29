    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Home Depot to 'extend lead' with a healthier housing market, says Credit Suisse

    A employee at a Home Depot store in Brooklyn, New York.
    Ramin Talaie | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A employee at a Home Depot store in Brooklyn, New York.

    Home Depot will extend its lead and sustain above-average growth in 2018 thanks to a favorable housing outlook, according to Credit Suisse.

    The company should also be able to deliver double digit annual returns as the company improves its omni-channel capabilities said analyst Seth Sigman.

    "We believe Home Depot's premium remains justified given the above average growth in demand in this category, Home Depot's improving online position, and the relatively lower disruption risk that Home Depot is facing," wrote Sigman on Wednesday.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HD
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...