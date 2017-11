Bitcoin surged past $11,000 on Wednesday, barely 12 hours after topping $10,000 for the first time.

Buffett is one of the world's richest men and one of its most famous value investors, known for his fondness for Cherry Coke and ukuleles. We don't know what his response was, but as recently as October, Buffett told a gathering of business students in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, that "You can't value bitcoin because it's not a value-producing asset" adding it was "a real bubble." In the past he has warned people that "it's a mirage, basically."

