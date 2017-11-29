    ×

    Tech

    Microsoft to rebuild its Redmond campus, making room for 8,000 additional jobs

    • The project will add 18 new buildings and 6.7 million square feet of renovated workspace
    • It will also include $150 million in transportation infrastructure improvements, public spaces, sports fields and green space

    Microsoft announced that it will rebuild its iconic Redmond campus in a project that will take between five and seven years to conclude and will make room for 8,000 new employees.

    "At a time when space is at a premium and many companies are looking for room to grow, we recognize that our 500-acre campus in Redmond, Washington, is a unique asset," Brad Smith, the president of Microsoft, said on the company's blog on Tuesday evening.

    The project will add 18 new buildings, 6.7 million square feet of renovated workspace and $150 million in transportation infrastructure improvements, public spaces, sports fields and green space.

    "When this project is complete, our main campus will be comprised of 131 buildings — including the equivalent of 180 football fields of new and renovated space — of modern workspace for the 47,000 employees who work here every day, plus room to expand operations and add up to 8,000 more people," Smith also said in the post.

    The transformation at Redmond — where the company has been for 30 years — will include retail and sports facilities, including soccer and cricket spaces, which will also be available to those living nearby.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MSFT
    ---