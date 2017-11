A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's robust rally. We get third quarter GDP data this morning. Bitcoin has soared past the $10,000 mark, to $10,800.

HARASSMENT SCANDALS

-NBC has fired Today Show anchor Matt Lauer over a sexual misconduct complaint.

CHIPOTLE LEADERSHIP

Chipotle is looking for a new CEO.