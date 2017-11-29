Nikki Haley to China: Cut off oil to North Korea, or we'll take the situation into our own hands

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Wednesday appeared to threaten to disrupt Chinese crude oil shipments to North Korea following the hermit kingdom's test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday.

China's refusal to completely cut off energy exports to North Korea have been a sticking point as the United States leads the charge to rein in Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

Haley revealed during a speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York City that President Donald Trump called Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday morning to tell him the time has come for China to cut off crude oil supplies to North Korea.

"We now turn to President Xi to also take that stand. We believe he has an opportunity to do the right thing for the benefit of all countries. China must show leadership and follow through. China can do this on its own, or we can take the oil situation into our own hands," she said.