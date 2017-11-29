Ray Dalio bought his first stock at age 12 and tripled his money

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio got hooked on investing early. He bought his first stock as a kid living on Long Island when he was only 12, he tells Tony Robbins in a recent podcast.

It was the early 1960s and "the markets were hot at the time," Dalio recalls, so he used the money he had earned as a caddy to buy stock in Northeast Airlines. It was the only company he had heard of that was selling for less than $5 a share.

"The only reason I bought it is, I figured I could buy more shares, so if it goes up I would make more money," says Dalio. "That was a dumb strategy."