Richard Branson says the key to success isn't a university degree

"The point is that university isn't the be-all and end-all, and it's certainly not a prerequisite for business success," writes Branson. "I'm not saying that people shouldn't go to university if they want to, but simply calling attention to the benefits of learning from the school of life."

In his Harvard University commencement speech earlier this year, Zuckerberg expressed similar sentiments.

"Let's face it: There is something wrong with our system when I can leave [Harvard] and make billions of dollars in 10 years, while millions of students can't afford to pay off their loans, let alone start a business," said Zuckerberg.

Branson says it was understanding the benefits of following your passion versus earning a degree that shifted his thinking about success.

"So to answer your question, no, I've never been intimidated by someone's credentials," he writes. "If I had, I never would have tried to achieve anything. Sure, my school grades got me down sometimes, but as soon as I discovered my passion, all of my preconceived notions about what it takes to succeed flew out the window."

