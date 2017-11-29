Technical issue cripples Fidelity, blocks access to all online accounts

Fidelity clients are unable to access their online accounts Wednesday after the company experienced an internal, technical problem. The issue affected all online accounts.

Fidelity spokesman Mike Aalto told CNBC that "our site's down, but I can tell you it's an internal issue. Clients aren't able to log in to their accounts right now." He said that individuals can still make trades by phone.

Aalto said the disruption was not the result of any malicious activity or hack.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.