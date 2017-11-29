Melinda Gates says screwing up a Microsoft project in 1995 taught her a lesson she'll never forget

Today, many recognize businesswoman and philanthropist Melinda Gates for her tireless efforts to make positive change in the world. When she started working at Microsoft in 1987, a year after the company went public, Gates was brought on as a product manager.

Though she would find much success at Microsoft in years following, the flop of a major project in 1995 — considered one of the world's worst inventions by Time Magazine — taught her a lesson she says she will never forget: Failure provides the opportunity to stop what you're doing, rethink and revitalize.

"Anytime that you're dreaming big, you're also going to have spectacular failures," Gates said at this year's Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing.

In the time that Gates eventually worked her way up to general manager of information products at Microsoft, she led a team on a project called Microsoft Bob, as she recalled in a recent LinkedIn article.

According to Gates, only about a third of households had personal computers in the mid-1990s and people were still getting accustomed to them.