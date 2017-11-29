Thousands of American Airlines flights next month don't have scheduled pilots, says union

Thousands of American Airlines flights next month, including those during the busy holiday period, don't have pilots assigned to them, the airline's pilot union said.

The Allied Pilots Association, which represents some 15,000 American Airlines pilots, said the airline notified the union about a problem with the pilots' schedule bidding system last Friday.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to request for comment.

"It's a really bizarre situation," a union spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear how pilots would be assigned to the remaining flights, or whether any flights will be cancelled, but the union said American's plan to do so violated union contracts.

Budget airline Ryanair in September cancelled some 2,000 flights, stranding thousands of travelers, due to pilot scheduling problems.