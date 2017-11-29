Trump retweets far-right British activist group, displaying shocking anti-Muslim videos

President Donald Trump retweeted a number of posts by the deputy leader of one of the U.K.'s most far-right, anti-Islamic activist groups.

Early Wednesday, the U.S. president retweeted three anti-Islamic videos posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, a group whose members are banned from mosques in England and Wales.

The group was formed in 2011 by former members of the British National Party (BNP) another well-known far-right, nationalist party. Its members campaign against multiculturalism and what they see as the Islamization of the country.