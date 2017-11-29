    ×

    Trump retweets far-right British activist group, displaying shocking anti-Muslim videos

    • The U.S. president retweeted three anti-Islamic videos posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First
    • The group was formed in 2011 by former members of the British National Party (BNP) another well-known far-right, nationalist party
    • Its members campaign against multiculturalism and what they see as the Islamization of the country
    Donald Trump
    Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
    Donald Trump

    President Donald Trump retweeted a number of posts by the deputy leader of one of the U.K.'s most far-right, anti-Islamic activist groups.

    Early Wednesday, the U.S. president retweeted three anti-Islamic videos posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First, a group whose members are banned from mosques in England and Wales.

    The group was formed in 2011 by former members of the British National Party (BNP) another well-known far-right, nationalist party. Its members campaign against multiculturalism and what they see as the Islamization of the country.

    The group claims to have a Christian ideology, conducting what they call "Christian patrols." Its members have attracted attention by entering several mosques around the country, telling members of the congregation to reject Islam. These actions led to the group being banned from mosques in parts of the country.

    Britain First responded quickly to the Trump retweets of its deputy leader.