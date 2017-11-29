    ×

    Futures edge higher ahead of Wall Street open as GDP, Fed news awaits

    • Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to testify on the outlook of the U.S. economy before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee
    Traders work on the floor of the Exchange ahead of the Blue Apron IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in New York, June 29, 2017
    Futures higher as investors shrug off North Korea missile launch   

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open Wednesday, as Wall Street looked to build on a strong performance from the previous session.

    Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 73 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3.25 points and 6 points, respectively.

    In the previous session, U.S. stocks closed at record highs, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing 255.93 points higher at 23,836.71. Equities were boosted after news emerged that the Senate took a step towards passing a bill aimed at reforming the U.S. tax code.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.

    On Tuesday, the Senate Budget Committee approved the Senate's tax plan, bringing the upper chamber closer to a floor vote. This vote is slated to occur Thursday. Investors have been eagerly awaiting tax reform since the election in 2016, yet doubts over whether the Republican-led Congress could achieve this before the year is out continues to weigh on sentiment.

    Stocks briefly pared gains on Tuesday after North Korea fired a missile that landed into the Sea of Japan — an intercontinental ballistic missile that state media said was capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. President Donald Trump responded to the news, stating that they would "take care of it."

    Switching focus, a new batch of data is set to keep investors busy. At 7 a.m. ET, mortgage applications are due out, followed by the all-important GDP data for the U.S., which is set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    The pending homes sales index is then due to be released at 10 a.m. ET, while the U.S. central bank's Beige Book is expected at 2 p.m. ET.

    Speaking of the U.S. Federal Reserve, current Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to testify on the outlook of the U.S. economy before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee.

    Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will be speaking at the 54th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon, set to take place in Phoenix, Arizona. New York Fed President William Dudley will be in New Brunswick, participating in a fireside chat.

    Fed Chair nominee Jerome Powell had a confirmation hearing on Tuesday, where he said that he favors "tailoring" regulations in order to alleviate the burden on smaller banks.

    Looking to markets in other regions, trade in Europe ticked higher in early trade Tuesday, while markets in Asia finished the session mostly higher. Oil prices meantime were trading in the red.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report

