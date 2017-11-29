Actress Teri Hatcher drives the same car for 100,000 miles—here’s why it's such a smart choice

Teri Hatcher became a familiar face in the 90's, co-starring in the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" and as Lois Lane on ABC's "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman." But her breakout role came in 2004 as Susan Mayer on ABC's hit drama "Desperate Housewives," which ran for eight seasons until 2012.

At the show's peak, Hatcher earned around $375,000 per episode. The actresses successfully negotiated salary bumps between seasons seven and eight.

Despite her wealth, Hatcher is careful about what she splurges on and where she saves. Before joining "Desperate Housewives," she experienced both a difficult divorce and career slowdown. But Hatcher always made sure that she could pay her bills and provide for her daughter.

"I'm a very conservative person," she told People during a 2005 interview. "I drive my cars for 10 years until they have 100,000 miles on them. To me, feeling comfortable means having way more than I need in the bank."