The 2018 Jaguar F-Pace 20d R-Sport swaps gas for diesel and isn't as fun as the 35t

Back in July, I reviewed the Jaguar F-Pace 35t R-Sport. I fell in love with the car, so when Jaguar offered me the opportunity to drive another version of the F-Pace, I couldn't resist. This one is a 20d R-Sport, which means it's powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine.

My favorite thing about the F-Pace was the howling supercharged V6 and the lovely chassis. It was the first SUV I'd driven that was properly fun to drive. But drop a heavy, less-powerful diesel engine into the nose and it's quite easy to screw up the formula.

Luckily, Jag's pulled it off. Running on the same fuel as a dump truck, the F-Pace still manages to impress with a responsive power-train and an absurdly capable chassis.