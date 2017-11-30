4 ways to break out of your quarter-life crisis, from someone's who been there

If you're in your 20s or early 30s and unhappy with your current job, worried about money or don't feel quite like an adult yet, you're probably having a quarter-life crisis.

It's a situation that's more common than you'd think. Some 75 percent of people age 25-33 say they've had or are currently going through their own quarter-life crisis, according to a LinkedIn survey of more than 6,000 people in the U.S. United Kingdom, India and Australia.

Among the many things that could stress a young person out, not having a fulfilling job or career is the biggest anxiety-inducer, the survey reveals.

But one young man who found himself broke and unemployed at 27 says this period of uncertainty can actually be an opportunity for incredible growth.