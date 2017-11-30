If you're shopping for a gift for a college student over the holidays, consider gifting a gadget over a pair of fresh bed sheets.

As CNBC's in-house gadget reviewer, I have a few ideas that I think college students will really love, from streaming TV sticks to smart speakers and portable gaming systems. And if your student is planning to spend any time abroad, I even have a good idea on an unlocked cell phone so you don't need to worry about paying for expensive roaming fees.

Here are the best gadgets to give a college student.