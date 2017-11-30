Majority of Americans aren't buying corporate tax-cut promises: CNBC/SurveyMonkey

President Donald Trump took to the heartland this week to pitch the GOP tax-reform plan as "rocket fuel" for the U.S. economy. But as the Senate nears a vote on its tax-reform package, a majority of Americans aren't buying its economic or job promises, according to the results of a survey conducted this month by CNBC and SurveyMonkey.

When it comes to the corporate tax cuts in the GOP plan that are being considered as permanent changes to the tax code, a majority of Americans do not believe they will lead to job creation.