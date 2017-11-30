    ×

    Cramer's lightning round: ADP is 'in the sweet spot' of this economy

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Automatic Data Processing: "I like it very much. I think [CEO] Carlos Rodriguez is stand-up. I know that fracas with [Bill] Ackman is over. He's putting through a lot of what Ackman wanted. He's also doing a lot of good things in the meantime. It's certainly in the sweet spot of what's happening in the economy. You get a 2.2 percent yield."

    Masco Corp.: "I like it. I don't know if I'd buy it up here, but you know what, cabinets, bathrooms, paint, that's all fine with me. I think the housing thesis remains strong, at least for now."

    Diplomat Pharmacy Inc.: "We don't like specialty pharma. It hurt us so much during the downturn. I'm going to have to say stay away from that, honestly."

    Cleveland-Cliffs: "You're break-even on Cliffs? That is the greatest news in the world. You know why? Because you can sell, sell, sell. We do not like that commodity one bit."

    Boston Scientific Corp.: "It was down a dollar and a half yesterday because of some problem they had with some approval. I mean, it was nonsense. I was actually thinking about doing a piece saying that you'd never get a chance to buy this one. This is it. And I want them to come on and say exactly what I did because they did and they're very convincing."

    Vail Resorts, Inc.: "Oh, man, experiential! Buy, buy, buy! I like it on this pullback."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

