CVS reportedly near deal to buy Aetna for around $66 billion

CVS Health Corp could announce an acquisition of insurer Aetna for more than $66 billion, as early as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

That talks are advanced and would likely see Aetna valued at between $200 and $205 a share and be comprised mainly of cash, the Journal reported.

The talks, like all deal talks, could be delayed or ultimately fail, the Journal cautioned.

Aetna had a market capitalization of $59.27 billion after the report came out Thursday morning. Shares were up 1.03 percent.

CVS had a market capitalization of $77.2 billion as of Thursday morning after the report. Its shares were up 4.01 percent.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.