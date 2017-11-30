    ×

    CVS reportedly near deal to buy Aetna for around $66 billion

    • CVS could announce an acquisition of Aetna for more than $66 billion as soon as Monday.
    • The talks are advanced and could value Aetna at between $200 and $205 a share.
    • Talks would would be first to combine a pharmacy and pharmacy benefit manager with an insurer.

    CVS Health Corp could announce an acquisition of insurer Aetna for more than $66 billion, as early as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

    That talks are advanced and would likely see Aetna valued at between $200 and $205 a share and be comprised mainly of cash, the Journal reported.

    The talks, like all deal talks, could be delayed or ultimately fail, the Journal cautioned.

    Aetna had a market capitalization of $59.27 billion after the report came out Thursday morning. Shares were up 1.03 percent.

    CVS had a market capitalization of $77.2 billion as of Thursday morning after the report. Its shares were up 4.01 percent.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

