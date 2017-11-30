Former Intel data center boss Diane Bryant joins Google Cloud as new COO

Diane Bryant is joining Google Cloud as its new Chief Operating Officer.



Google Cloud boss Diane Greene made the announcement through a blog post on Thursday.

Bryant is an experienced tech executive who's spent over 25 years at Intel. Most recently, she led Intel's data center group, and was considered one of the top three execs at the company. But she abruptly stepped down from her role at Intel in May due to "family matters."

At the time, Intel said her departure would be temporary for six to eight months. But according to a new SEC filing by Intel, Bryant notified Intel that she will not be returning and plans to retire from the company effective December 1. Intel will have to make a separation payment of $4.5 million to Bryant, the filing said.

Bryant also sits on the boards of United Technologies, and is generally considered one of the highest-profile female leaders in Silicon Valley.

