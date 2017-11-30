Former Twitter employee who deleted Trump’s account says it was a mistake

On November 2nd, President Donald Trump's Twitter account was temporarily deleted.
Twitter described the unnamed perpetrator as a "customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day." Trump called the person a "rogue employee."
Many Twitter users celebrated the mysterious rogue employee for the 11 minutes that Trump's account was inactive. Former Republican congressman David Jolly even called for the person to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Today, Bahtiyar Duysak revealed himself as the former Twitter employee in question. Duysak, who was born and raised in Germany, was working as a fixed-term contractor for Twitter under a U.S. work and study visa.