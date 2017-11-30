Former Twitter employee who deleted Trump’s account says it was a mistake

Duysak tells TechCrunch that his last day at the social media company was uneventful. During his final hour, he received a notification that Trump's Twitter account had been reported for violating Twitter's terms of service.

"As a final, throwaway gesture, he put the wheels in motion to deactivate it," writes Ingrid Lunden for TechCrunch. "Then he closed his computer and left the building."

"It was definitely a mistake, and if I am involved in this I really apologize if I hurt anyone," says Duysak. "I didn't do anything on purpose."

He says that he never believed that the President's account would or could actually be deactivated.

Twitter says that the President's account is typically protected from deactivation. The company told TechCrunch that even if Trump's tweets violate the company's terms of service , it is in the public interest to keep them public because they are newsworthy.